(CBS) -- After years of rising prices, insulin costs in the U.S. are creating painful choices for diabetics and their families.

The problem is drawing the attention of lawmakers, with the Senate Committee on Aging examining insulin prices a hearing on Tuesday. One father testified that his 13-year-old son's insulin jumped from $300 for a 90-day supply in 2017 to more than $900 in early 2018.

"I immediately went into panic mode," Paul Grant, a project estimator for a building company in Maine, told the committee. "I tried to get answers from my insurance company but received little help or explanation. I don't think they even understand our health plan – I know I don't."

Grant, who said he ended up buying the same insulin from Canada, where it cost about $300, isn't alone. Insulin prices more than tripled from 2002 to 2013 and have continued to climb -- costs for the drug from two manufacturers rose almost 8 percent in 2017.

Diabetes, a disease in which the body fails to properly regulate blood sugar, affects 30 million -- or almost one in 10 -- Americans.

A deadly decision

One patient who was affected by the price spike was Alec Smith, who struggled to afford insulin after he aged out of his mother's health insurance plan. The then 26-year-old's employer didn't offer insurance, so he considered getting a health plan with a $7,600 deductible, his mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Instead, "He made the decision he would go without insurance" and pay out of pocket, she said. "We estimated [the insulin] would be $1,000, but when he went to the pharmacy, they told him it would be $1,300, so he went home without insulin."

Smith-Holt said she believed her son planned to buy the insulin, manufactured by Eli Lilly, when he received his next paycheck, and hoped he could ration his remaining supply. Instead, he died on June 27, 2017, of diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication resulting from diabetes that can be treated with insulin. It was a little over a month after he had left his mother's insurance plan.

"I thought it was a rare situation, like, 'This doesn't happen to anyone else,'" Smith-Holt said. But after her son's death, she heard from many others within the diabetes community, many of whom have had to make similar choices and risked adverse health consequences.

