Non-profit offers pancreatic cancer patients a cheap place to stay during treatment

The Reaumond Foundation also offers grants to help pancreatic cancer patients pay bills and they donate to cancer research.

HOUSTON — People travel from all over the world to get treated in the Texas Medical Center.

A non-profit recently bought a nearby condo located near MD Anderson Cancer Center, so people fighting pancreatic cancer have a place to stay.

Margaret Krouse got the devastating diagnosis last fall. She lives in San Antonio and has made countless trips to Houston for treatment.

“Just difficult in every way you can imagine," Krouse said. "It’s not an easy thing to go through. I worry about my family more than myself.”

Patients like her are why the Reaumond Foundation has made the condo available for $25 a night.

The foundation was started by the family of Bob Reaumond, who died after battling pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Alyssa Cassata, who works with the foundation, said affording a place to stay should never be a limiting factor in someone’s recovery.

“We have seen first-hand the impact of a cancer diagnosis – what it means to a patient and the family," Cassata said. "We made sure the condo is fully equipped with a kitchen and two bedrooms so you can have family members stay with you. We are really focused on giving patients an opportunity to focus on healing.”

Unfortunately, demand has been high since opening its doors to patients in March.

“It has relieved a lot of stress in my life,” Krouse said. “Having a place to recover and heal is just wonderful. It’s been a true blessing.”

You can learn more about the non-profit and renting the Houston condo at Bobsencore.org.