Texas leads Supreme Court battle to strike down Obamacare

If the Affordable Care Act is struck down, about a million Texans would lose insurance coverage and the state already has the highest uninsured rate in the country.

HOUSTON — President-elect Joe Biden discussed the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday after the Supreme Court heard arguments on the constitutionality of the law. It’s the first big test for the new Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority after the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett last month.

Biden said that repealing Obamacare would leave 20 million Americans without healthcare, including about 1 million in Texas. Texas already has the highest uninsured rate in the country. The law also protects people with pre-existing conditions and lets young adults stay on their parents’ insurance through age 26.

Texas is leading the challenge against the law.

“The mandate as it exists is unconstitutional. It is a naked command to purchase health insurance and as such, it falls outside Congress’ enumerated powers,” Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins said.

The Lone Star State along with 17 other states want the law gone altogether.

“Texans do have a substantial stake in this,” Paul Brace said. “The stakes are high, and the suspense is high.”

Brace teaches political science at Rice University. He said the Affordable Care Act has been under attack since President Barack Obama signed it into law a decade ago. In 2012, it narrowly survived a Supreme Court challenge. In 2017, Republicans eliminated the tax penalty for not buying insurance.

Biden said he will expand Obamacare once he's in office. He said now is not the time to move away from Obamacare as the country continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Come January, we're gonna work quickly with the Congress to dramatically ramp up health care protections," Biden said.

During Monday's hearings, conservative justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh seemed skeptical toward striking down the law.

“I don’t think the Supreme Court’s going to take the bait. I think they’re going to say that if Congress wants to rescind the Affordable Care Act, Congress should rescind the Affordable Care Act rather than sending it to the Supreme Court to have it declared unconstitutional,” Brace said.