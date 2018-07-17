AUSTIN, Texas -- Taylor Niece has been using gyms for CrossFit training often. So much so, that she recently became interested in CrossFit competitions.

The Austin native placed high enough in the "open" for the "Garage Games," a nationwide competition that tests youth and teens' strength and fitness. On the big stage, she took first in her age division.

"I feel happy. And I feel like I'm going to be better the next day," said Niece.

She feels happy at Streamline Fitness, a gym that holds workout and CrossFit classes for all ages.

"I feel like they're always there for me and they're always cheering me on," said Niece.

She's talking about her coaches at Streamline.

"There's definitely days where I even have a hard time working out or pushing myself to work out. Seeing her do one of the thousands of things she can do is easily inspiring," said Austen Cochren, owner of Streamline CrossFit.

What's also inspiring is her everyday mindset. She credits her supportive family and coaches for that.

"I think everyone should start pushing themselves. What can make me better? What's going to make my form better? What's going to make me move up," said Niece.

She says anyone can take what they learn from their passion and put it into practice.

"I feel like I can set a goal. Like if you're going to be a gymnast, you can set a goal like I'm going do this today. If you're a writer, you can say I'm going write one page today. You can set goals no matter what your passion is," said Niece.

Setting goals inside and outside of the gym.

"She's definitely an inspiration to other kids," said Reagan Cyphers, a CrossFit coach close to Taylor. "I just try to remind her -- the main thing is just to smile."

