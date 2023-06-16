How a Texas couple kept baby's gender a surprise despite a difficult pregnancy

Joey and Samantha Paris learned their baby had a life-threatening condition halfway through the pregnancy.

HOUSTON — A young family is celebrating their very first Father’s Day together this weekend.

Joey and Samantha Paris welcomed their first child, Archie, on April 17. They were able to keep his gender a surprise until birth, despite getting more than 60 ultrasounds.

They learned their baby had a life-threatening condition halfway through the pregnancy.

“Our baby had hydrops fetalis, which essentially means the body is filled with fluid,” Samantha said.

The couple lives in Dallas, but they spent four months in Houston getting treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Two in-utero surgeries helped drain the fluid. Despite ultrasounds, sometimes twice a week, the whole medical team worked together to keep the baby’s gender a surprise.

“I would say that’s very unusual for a couple to make the effort in keeping it a secret all the way through pregnancy,” Dr. Magdalena Sanz Cortes, fetal surgeon at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women said.

The new parents said it gave them hope.

“To be able to have that light at the end of the tunnel, something to look forward to – on top of the birth itself - This added little moment was something that kept us going,” Joey explained.