ENNIS— The sleepy town of Ennis was buzzing Thursday after it was announced that beloved football coach Sam Harrell would return and take over head coaching duties for the Ennis Lions.

Harrell, who arrived at Ennis High School in the early 90’s, quickly turned the school’s football program into a powerhouse.

He and his coaching staff led the school to three state championships in 2000, 2001, and 2004.

The Lions won a state title under former head coach Jack Alvarez in 2014 who recently left the district for another job.

Harrell earned most of his success with his son Graham at quarterback—who eventually went on to play under Mike Leach at Texas Tech and then later served as a backup briefly for the Green Bay Packers.

Graham broke 5 Texas high school records during his time in Ennis. Those records include single-season passing yards, career passing yards, single-season touchdown passes, career touchdown passes, and single-season pass completions.

All incredible memories for the town of Ennis.

But there’s one memory that tore Harrell away from coaching in Ennis, a memory that brings back heartache for his fellow friend and coach Paul Willingham.

“The last time we were all in this locker room, Sam had to announce to the team that he could no longer coach football again and that he was leaving,” Willingham said.

From 2005 to 2010, Harrell wrestled with multiple sclerosis. He says that his symptoms went from limping to using a golf cart at football practices.

He decided to leave the team when he struggled to do everyday tasks. “That was a hard day for me,” Harrell said. “I remember just staying at home that morning and literally crying. It felt like a death in the family.”

Coach Steve Marrow says Harrell’s departure wasn’t easy to digest. Marrow followed Harrell to Ennis when he arrived in 1994. “That first year without him was tough,” Marrow said. “I remember another coach saying that the kids would be lost without Sam.”

Marrow and Willingham stayed with the team while Harrell explored experimental stem cell treatment. That led to him Panama, where Harrell was injected with stem cells from donated umbilical cords at the Stem Cell Institute.

If you haven’t researched stem cell treatment, it’s designed to repair and strengthen neurons.

After three treatments—Harrell says he has no MS symptoms. “That’s what makes sitting here so amazing. I was really low and no one really ever comes back from that,” Harrell said.

For the last few years, Harrell has kept himself busy. He returned to coaching but only in supportive roles. He helped Fort Worth Christian win a state championship as an offensive coordinator. He also served in the same capacity most recently with the Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Harrell, who says he didn’t expect to get back into coaching at the high school level, says he applied for Ennis’ head coaching vacancy knowing he could be reunited with Marrow and Willingham. Something—he thought would never happen again after leaving the team in 2010.

“If this job was open and they weren’t here—I don’t think I would have applied for it,” Harrell said. “I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Willingham has been coaching in Ennis since 1982. All three combined have 76 years logged with Ennis Football. Think about that for a second. That’s rare.

“We’re not just a coaching staff, we’re friends,” Willingham said. “I don’t think that a lot of coaches have that kind of continuity with their staff and I’m proud of it.”

Marrow says he’s just happy to be talking football on the same field again with one of his closest friends. “It’s a really unique opportunity—to see it all play out in another chapter of life,” Marrow said. “People use the word ‘surreal’ on TV all the time, and I guess I understand what that means now you know.”

For Harrell, this upcoming season will be his first as a head coach since 2010. He famously once said, “Ennis used to be known for the Texas Motorplex—now it’s Ennis Football.”

Like riding a bike, he should have no issues getting back to business. “Now that this is happening, it’s unbelievable, to be honest with you,” Harrell said.

