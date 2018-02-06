Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is suspending its renowned heart transplant program after two two patients died in recent weeks.

The CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives, which operates the hospital, says the program will be inactive for two weeks.

CEO Doug Lawson announced the decision Friday on social media.

"Today, we voluntarily placed our heart transplant program on inactive status for 14 days," Lawson said. "During this time, we will be completing a thorough review of two recent cases that resulted in patient deaths.

"We are also going to continue our assessment of the heart transplant program and the recruitment of additional surgical and clinical expertise."

Lawson said the Baylor St. Luke's Board of Directors has also convened a special committee to review the program.

He said the recent deaths deserve an in-depth review before the program moves forward.

