GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every spring we move the clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time, and each spring, people complain about the loss of that hour of sleep.

Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shared some tips to help keep yourself from getting caught in the spring forward struggle.

Prepare ahead of time

Not to sleep in an extra hour

Do things earlier in the evenings to make you tired

Do things at night that are relaxing

"The suggestion is to go to bed 15 minutes earlier each night a few nights ahead so when [daylight savings time] gets here we're prepared," she said.

Losing that hour of sleep can raise some serious health and safety risks, and Ritsema said people don't realize how important sleep is. She said losing an hour of sleep can cause many concerning safety issues.

"There are a lot more work accidents that happen when people are sleep deprived [and] a lot more auto accidents that happen when people are sleep deprived," she said.

She also said it can affect heart health. She emphasizes how important sleep is and to make sure that you get the extra hour back when we spring forward.

It is also helpful to set up a good routine around bedtime.

Turn off electronic devices an hour before heading to bed. Blue light from the screens can hinder your sleep.

Avoid eating and drinking before bed, especially caffeine and alcohol.

Commit to your bedtime.

Do something to relax before bed, like yoga, a warm bath, reading, or journaling.

