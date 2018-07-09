HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department (HHD) is working with Southwest Airlines in the investigation of a case of measles involving a north Texas resident who recently connected flights in Houston.

The department says it is directly contacting passengers possibly exposed to the virus.

Southwest Airlines also said its safety and security groups are reaching out to customers who traveled on four flights within Texas last week.

"We’ve shared awareness of the situation and protocols with our Employees who also were onboard these aircraft,” the airline said in a written statement. “Our entire fleet is subject to rigorous and regular cleaning programs and every aircraft utilizes hospital-quality HEPA filtration that improves overall quality of the air in the passenger cabin."

The patient, who officials say was contagious at the time of travel, connected flights at Hobby Airport on Aug. 21 and 22, according to Houston’s health department.

The traveler did not leave the airport or visit any airport restaurants or venues and only stayed in a waiting area for about an hour each day.

“People at the airport are at a much lower risk of exposure than passengers on the flights with the patient,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department Local Health Authority. “That’s why our focus is on directly contacting the passengers to notify them of the risk, inquire about their vaccination status, and make sure they monitor for symptoms and seek medical attention if necessary.”

Measles is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A person who develops systems of measles should contact their medical provider.

Passengers exposed to this patient may develop symptoms as late as Sept. 12, 2018, according to the health department.

Children should get two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

Two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective against measles.

“This serves as a reminder about the importance of proper vaccination,” Dr. Persse said. “The vaccine is safe and effective.”

This investigation is being coordinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

