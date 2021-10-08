Many children are behind on their routine immunizations due to the pandemic, doctors fear

The American Academy of Pediatrics said childhood vaccinations hit record lows during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is a lot of children have fallen behind on routine vaccinations.

Doctors are concerned there could be outbreaks of preventable illnesses - like measles or whooping cough - if kids don’t get caught up before school begins.

Dr. Ali Naqvi is a pediatrician with UT Physicians/UTHealth. He said the recommended immunization schedule is designed to protect kids when they’re most vulnerable to certain diseases.

“That’s actually the biggest concern we have right now because we have this huge pandemic going on. On top of it, kids are behind on routine immunizations. There is a possibility of getting potential outbreaks, which would be the worst thing that could happen right now,” Naqvi said.

There was such a severe drop in these routine vaccinations in 2020, some pediatric experts declared it a national emergency.