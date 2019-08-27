HOUSTON — Houston is a hot bed for health and medical research and now H-Town could be close to laying claim to a huge breakthrough in the fight against cancer.

Rice University researchers have hit a major milestone in developing a treatment to destroy tumors without the brutal side effects associated with chemotherapy, radiation treatments, or surgery.

According to a new paper, 13 out of 15 prostate cancer patients had no detectable signs of cancer a year after treatment.

It's called photo-thermal therapy, and it uses gold nanoparticles which absorb light through the body to heat and destroy tumors.

Those tiny particles contain just a few hundred atoms each, and they're 50 times smaller than a red blood cell.

And in the study, patients spent just two days in the hospital for their treatments.

It's the culmination of decades of research started by Naomi Halas and Jennifer West, who first began working on the therapy together in 2000 at Rice.

Halas's own father spurred on her research before he himself died from prostate cancer, a personal connection that drove home the need for a new, less invasive treatment.

The clinical trial is continuing. There are other patients in New York, Michigan and here in Texas.

Rice University calls it a major development in our war on cancer.

