Harris County to raise COVID-19 threat level to red

The dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations is prompting county leaders to raise the threat to its highest level since the pandemic began.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday will officially raise the county's COVID threat to its highest level since the pandemic began, as the number of cases continues to rise, her office said.

The county's "severe threat level" or "level red" advises residents to "avoid leaving home except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and medicine."

"Level 1 signifies a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and public health capacity is strained or exceeded," according to Harris County Public Health.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has planned a 2 p.m. press conference.

Hidalgo's office said Monday that she will also outline efforts to provide school districts with rapid antigen tests.

The county's COVID threat level is driven by several factors, including hospitalizations and new cases of the virus. Two of the four indicators that drive the threat level had been met, according to statistics compiled by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

"Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask, physical distance, and avoid all gatherings," county officials said. "Vaccinated individuals should follow the latest local public health guidance on whether to also wear a mask while indoors in public places, in crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated."

While Monday's announcement moves Harris County to the highest threat level for the first time, the lockdowns and closings residents experienced in 2020 aren't likely to be repeated.

Under statewide orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, local governments cannot enforce their own stay-at-home orders, as Abbott allowed them to do in the early stages of the pandemic.

Abbott's latest executive order related to the COVID-19 response, issued in July 2021, forbids local government entities from mandating closures and vaccinations.