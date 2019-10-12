New research reveals dangerous superbugs are lurking in most makeup.

We aren’t talking about brand new makeup, but the stuff you have been using every day.

Researchers in England asked people to donate the makeup and beauty tools they had been using, and what they found was pretty gross. Ninety percent of the products tested were contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.

Researchers blame us for the grossness, especially when it comes to beauty blenders.

Researchers blame us for the grossness, especially when it comes to beauty blenders.

The popular tool was found to have the highest levels of potentially harmful bacteria, which is probably because 93 percent of people never clean them. Two thirds of people even admitted not cleaning it after dropping it on the floor.

The solution is pretty simple – clean your tools, keep an eye on expiration dates and when in doubt throw it away.

