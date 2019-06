HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are awaiting test results to confirm if there’s a mumps outbreak in the Harris County Jail.

This comes after a doctor observed several inmates showing symptoms which are similar to the virus.

At this time, officials said there have been no confirmed cases of the mumps virus in the jail.

Normal visiting hours for all of Harris County Sheriff’s Office jails will remain in effect.

