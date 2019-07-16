The Wilkinson's extra room is becoming pinker by the day.

There's a stroller on the right, a baby bjorn on the left, and tons of tiny pink baby clothes are starting to pile up.

It's a huge change, considering the fact that just three days ago, they had no idea their family of three was about to grow.

"I'm 40 now and have a newborn," said Kate Wilkinson.

Wilkinson suffers from Polycystic ovary syndrome. The medical condition occasionally leaves her doubled over in pain, and requires her to go to the hospital.

"In the middle of the night Friday, I was having stomach pains," said Kate.

Thinking it was another bout of PCOS, her mom took her to the hospital, but as she was waiting to be signed into the ER, she ran into the bathroom.

"I'm like, I have to go into the restroom. At that point I screamed, the baby fell out, I grabbed it before it hit the floor and I started screaming for help," she said.

Right there, on the floor of the bathroom, Kate says she gave birth to her baby girl, Veronica Wilkinson.

Veronica came into the world at just 34 weeks old, weighing five pounds and six ounces, and is currently in the NICU.

Symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods and infertility.

Kate already has a 17-year-old daughter but says doctors told her, because of her medical condition, she wouldn't be able to have another child without IVF.

Kate claims she didn't have any of the usual symptoms: no cramping, morning sickness, back pain, swelling or anything else.

As the family waits for their newest addition to come home, they're still trying to come to terms with the sudden joyful news.

"It's just still shocking, but I know I'm happy. I know she's happy, he's happy, it's just the shock we're still trying to get over," said Kate.