Why your personality may predict your dementia risk

New research shows personality could play a role in cognitive health.

WASHINGTON — Why could your personality predict how well your brain ages?

It turns out people who are organized and self-disciplined may be less likely to develop cognitive impairment as they age. That’s according to new research from the American Psychological Association.

While the findings are revealing, one Alzheimer specialist told CNN it’s a "chicken or egg" kind of situation: Do organized, self-disciplined people have a natural ability to avoid cognitive decline, or do their personalities lead them to make better decisions for their brain health?

The researchers looked at three key personality traits in 20,000 people to see how they did later in life. Those traits were conscientiousness, extroversion and neuroticism.

Conscientious people are organized and self-disciplined. The study found for every 6 additional point a person scored on a conscientious scale, they had a 22% decrease in developing cognitive impairment.

When it came to extroverts who were much more likely to be enthusiastic about life and socially engaged, the study found they had an additional year of dementia-free living.

Neurotic people often have high levels of anxiety and can get overwhelmed easily by minor frustrations. For every seven points on the neurotic scale, there was a 12% increase risk of dementia.