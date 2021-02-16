Pasadena, Pearland, Tomball issue boil water notices

HOUSTON — Some area cities and MUD districts have issed boil water notices.
If you are under a notice, all water for drinking, cooking, ice making and brushing teeth should be boiled and cooled prior to use.
The water should be to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.
If you don't have electricity to boil water, you shouldn't drink or use tap water.
Boil water notices issued:
Deer Park
Pasadena
Pearland
Tomball
Quail Valley Utility District has issued a boil water notice for Thunderbird Utility District No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 2, and Harris County WCID – Fondren Road.
This list will be updated as needed.