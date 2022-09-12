Hundreds sickened after oysters recalled from part of Galveston Bay, DHSH says

The oysters were harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay.

The oysters came from Harvest Area TX-1, according to the health department. That’s in southeastern Galveston Bay.

One Texan has been hospitalized in the outbreak and more than 200 suspected illness cases in eight states have been linked to eating raw oysters from the area, including 57 suspected cases in Texas, the health department said.

Symptoms related to norovirus include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, and headache. People experiencing any of these symptoms after eating oysters should contact their healthcare provider and tell them about the exposure to oysters.

Consumers, who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17, should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in TX 1, DSHS said. If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source.

DSHS said restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX 1 should be discarded.