HOUSTON - A nurse has been let go after she posted protected health information about a patient on social media.
The nurse allegedly posted information concerning a child who contracted measles.
This news comes after a toddler was tested positive for measles this week.
The nurse was an employee at Texas Children’s Hospital. The hospital said they take these matters very seriously.
“The privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority,” says Jenn Jacome, a spokesperson for Texas Children's.
Officials said the boy, who is between the ages of 1 and 3 years old, contracted it while traveling abroad. This is the first confirmed case in Houston in five years.
