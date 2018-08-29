HOUSTON - A nurse has been let go after she posted protected health information about a patient on social media.

The nurse allegedly posted information concerning a child who contracted measles.

This news comes after a toddler was tested positive for measles this week.

The nurse was an employee at Texas Children’s Hospital. The hospital said they take these matters very seriously.

“The privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority,” says Jenn Jacome, a spokesperson for Texas Children's.

New numbers from the Texas State Health Department indicate that we have up to 57,000 kids whose parents have opted out of vaccines for school.

Officials said the boy, who is between the ages of 1 and 3 years old, contracted it while traveling abroad. This is the first confirmed case in Houston in five years.

