Why is it so hard to stop a highly contagious stomach bug now spreading in the US?

Norovirus is hard to kill, so here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON — Cases of norovirus are spiking across the country.

The nasty bug spreads causes vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea. It spreads quickly anywhere people gather in close quarters, so think schools, hospitals and crowded gatherings.

It’s probably best known for spreading like wildfire on cruise ships, though industry advocates argue those reports are overblown.

According to experts, norovirus is spreading because so many of our precautions against coronavirus have fallen to the wayside. With kids back at school in force across the country, doctors say its return was inevitable. That’s because children do not wash their hands as effectively as adults, which is one of the only ways to stop norovirus.

That’s one of the big problems with norovirus, besides the nasty symptoms, is that it can be hard to kill.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective in the fight and most common disinfectants can’t kill it. Soap and water can wash it away from your hands, but experts say bleach is one of the only ways to get it off hard surfaces, including plates and utensils.