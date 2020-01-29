HOUSTON — There have been several rumors floating around social media about a Houston business being closed due to possible concerns of the novel coronavirus.

Information being shared said a business in Chinatown was exposed to the virus after an employee returned to work after recently traveling to China.

The Houston Health Department said they have not taken any action to close any business in Chinatown related to the coronavirus.

“Additionally, there is no current reason for people to avoid any local business due to concerns about novel coronavirus,” the health department said in a tweet.

Although there are no confirmed causes of the virus in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using a quarantine station at Bush Intercontinental Airport to screen passengers for the strain.

RELATED: Bush Intercontinental Airport will screen passengers for coronavirus

RELATED: CDC sets up Coronavirus quarantine station at Houston airport

U.S. Quarantine Stations are part of a comprehensive system that serves to limit the introduction and spread of contagious diseases in the United States. They are located at 20 ports of entry and land-border crossings where most international travelers arrive.

They are staffed with medical and public health officers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and managed by CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine. These health officers decide whether ill persons can enter the United States and what measures should be taken to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

Several universities in Texas, including Texas A&M, University of Houston Systems and Baylor College of Medicine, have prohibited travel to China.

Health officials said the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China and currently testing “110 people under investigation” from 26 states.

RELATED ARTICLES: