YORK COUNTY, South Carolina -- A new law going into effect in South Carolina will help protect pregnant women on the job.

Governor Henry McMaster recently signed the Pregnancy Accommodations Act which ensures no woman with child in the Palmetto State has to choose between her job and a healthy pregnancy.

We talked to Dr. James Hubbard about the new legislation. He told WCNC Charlotte when he walks into an exam room, he hears the same concerns again and again from his pregnant patients.

"We see it all the time, almost every day," said Dr. Hubbard.

He said these women need a little help so they can continue to work through their pregnancy.

"We write letters saying patient needs to have a certain amount of breaks, needs to have fluids, get off their feet so much," Dr. Hubbard said.

However, he told WCNC Charlotte that, too often, bosses don't want to play ball.

"Usually, they're ignored or the patient says the employer says they can't do that," said Dr. Hubbard.

That's illegal now. South Carolina became the first state in the south to legally require employers to make certain allowances for women who are pregnant as well as for when they return to work.

Things like extra bathroom breaks, modified work schedules, a place to sit and rest their feet, and a private place to pump are all now legally required.

"It's a long time in coming. It should have been done a long time ago," Dr. Hubbard said.

Dr. Hubbard hopes the new law will mean more moms will be able to work -- without putting their health and their babies at risk.

"You can work up until you're ready to deliver, but you have to be able to do it in a safe and healthy environment," said Dr. Hubbard.

