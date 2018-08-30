Product Quest Manufacturing is expanding its recall for nasal products and baby oral gels made at its Holly Hill, Florida, facility.

The recall covers products sold by various companies and brands, including Walgreens, CVS, Meijer, Dollar General, Rexall, Family Dollar, Rite-Aid and Harmon.

It comes three weeks after recalling one kind of nasal mist made for a microbial contamination.

The FDA posted the company’s new recall notice, which insists “this out of an abundance of caution” and “there is no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and baby oral gels.”

The recall states,” “Repetitive use of a nasal spray or other nasal product containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life-threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immune-compromised individuals.”

Anyone with these products should return Product Quest for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Product Quest at 704-939-4342.

