SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Multiple Texas State University students are being evaluated for the mumps, two of which have already been confirmed, a university spokesman said.

The university sent out a notification Tuesday and is working in cooperation with the Hays County Local Health Department to investigate the cases, including a number of remaining students who have been deemed "probable."

According to the health department, they have confirmed the two cases but they are looking into three probable cases, all of whom are believed to be students. These three cases have been tested, but lab results have not yet been returned.

The Hays County Local Health Department said one of the confirmed cases and two of the probable cases are related due to contact, while the others have not yet been determined on whether they are linked to the other cases or if they were separate incidents.

According to a letter sent out to students, the university is working with the health department to notify other close contacts and said potentially exposed persons will be notified via their university email.

The letter states that the mumps virus is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, kissing, sharing personal items such as cups and utensils, or touching contaminated surfaces. Mumps symptoms usually develop 16 to 18 days after infection and most commonly include, fever, headache, body aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, or tender swelling of the salivary glands below the ear or jaw on one or both sides.

The university said the most common complication of mumps includes testicular swelling and pain, while less common complications include meningitis, encephalitis, hearing loss and pelvic pain due to ovarian swelling and pain. Treatment includes supportive care, rest, medication for fever or pain, and cold packs for swollen glands.

The letter advises students to seek medical care by calling the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 or your doctor's office if you develop these symptoms or believe you may have been in contact with a person confirmed to have the mumps.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE