Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A mosquito has tested positive for West Nile virus in Sugar Land, the city confirmed Friday.

It was found on Morrisons Place in the New Territory subdivision. The city said the mosquitoes were trapped earlier this week and they were notified Friday that at least one tested positive for West Nile virus.

The city will now spray for mosquitos twice a week.

Dr. Joe Anzaldua, the city’s medical director and health authority, is urging residents to take precautions to reduce their exposure to West Nile virus.

“Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active,” Dr. Anzaldua said. “People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

Symptoms of West Nile virus may include a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures. The milder form of the illness is West Nile fever with symptoms that include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness.

The city says people with the milder form of the illness typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. Up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the "Four Ds" as precautionary measures:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

