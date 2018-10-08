SUGAR LAND, Texas — Mosquito spraying is increasing to twice weekly in Sugar Land after a mosquito tested positive for the West Nile virus, city officials said Friday.

They confirmed the presence of the virus at a mosquito trap on University Boulevard near the Houston Museum of Natural Science in the Telfair subdivision, according to the city.

Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus https://t.co/bbmw5oQYqp via @Nextdoor — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) August 10, 2018

Sugar Land's medical director and health authority said residents should use insect repellent whenever they're outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn.

“People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus," said Dr. Joe Anzaldua, the city's medical director. "If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

The city was notified Friday at least one mosquito from a trap set earlier this week tested positive for West Nile.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection.

Symptoms could include a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures.

There is also a milder form of the illness called West Nile fever. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness.

People with the milder form of the illness typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. Up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their doctor.

These are some precautionary measures recommended by the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

It’s also important to eliminate standing water around your homes. That's an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Go to the city's interactive tool to learn more. You can also click here for more information.

© 2018 KHOU