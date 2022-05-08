LIVE | Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, other leaders call for more monkeypox vaccines across US

The push comes after President Biden declared monkeypox a national health emergency Thursday.

HOUSTON — Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and other members of Congress are holding a news conference Friday to push for more monkeypox vaccines across the United States.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mickey Leland Federal Building.