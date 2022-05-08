LIVE | Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, other leaders call for more monkeypox vaccines across US

HOUSTON — Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and other members of Congress are holding a news conference Friday to push for more monkeypox vaccines across the United States.
The push comes after President Biden declared monkeypox a national health emergency Thursday. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization announced the virus was a global health emergency.
The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mickey Leland Federal Building.
KHOU 11 will stream it live right here online, and on our YouTube channel.