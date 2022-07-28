Houston to receive more than 16K monkeypox vaccines Friday as US ramps up its response

In addition to the more than 16,000 monkeypox vaccines coming to Houston, another 41,840 will be delivered to the state of Texas as a whole.

HOUSTON — More than 16,000 monkeypox vaccines are expected to be delivered to Houston Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This comes after the nation promised to ramp up its response and provide more vaccines to every state in the U.S.

“Our goal is to stay ahead of this virus and end this outbreak. We have a strategy to deploy these additional vaccine doses in a way that protects those at risk and limits the spread of the virus, while also working with states to ensure equitable and fair distribution,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “These vaccines are the result of years of federal investment and planning.”

In addition to the more than 16,000 monkeypox vaccines coming to Houston, another 41,840 will be delivered to the state of Texas as a whole. It's unknown which cities are getting those vaccines.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking for additional vaccines.

"We're eager to vaccine at-risk populations before the virus spreads exponentially, rather than wait for exponential growth and then catch up like other jurisdictions have had to do," Hidalgo tweeted along with the letter sent to the CDC.

— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 28, 2022

The Houston Health Department has put a pause on appointments for monkeypox vaccines due to the limited supply. There are still appointments available with Harris County Public Health.

Right now, vaccines are available to two different groups:

Group 1 — People who have had contact with someone with monkeypox and those who went to a venue where there was a high-risk exposure to the virus, whether skin-to-skin or sexual contact.

— People who have had contact with someone with monkeypox and those who went to a venue where there was a high-risk exposure to the virus, whether skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Group 2 — Those at high risk of getting the virus, including those diagnosed with gonorrhea and early syphilis in the last three months. It also includes people who have attended or worked at a commercial sex venue in the last 21 days. This group also includes those on the HIV prevention medication, known as PrEP.

HCPH has a hotline for monkeypox guidance. Residents who have questions regarding testing, vaccinations and more on monkeypox are encouraged to call 832-927-0707.