Pop-up clinic offering monkeypox vaccinations in Montrose neighborhood Sunday | Make appointment now

HOUSTON — A pop-up clinic will be providing the monkeypox vaccine on Sunday in the Montrose area.

The Montrose Center in partnership with the Houston Help Department will be hosting the pop-up clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in rooms 106/107 at 401 Branard Street.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can choose any 15-minute timeslot for their appointment. However, space is limited so once a timeslot is full, they will no longer be accepting patients.

Organizers said that patients need to make sure to fill out their first and last names in the field when registering. Once patients select their appointment time, they will need to continue their registration by filling out the Monkeypox Vaccine Popup Clinic Registration Form. Registration is not complete until patients fill out the form.

Organizers will be holding a second dose pop-up on Monday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patients do not have to be able to make both days to register.

Questions? Need to cancel or change your appointment time? Email media@montrosecenter.org.

REGISTRATION PART 1: https://bit.ly/tmcmonkeypox