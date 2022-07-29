'This is not limited to any one population or gender' | Health officials continue to clear up monkeypox confusion

Many also hope to avoid stigmatizing the disease to one particular group.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — Most of Houston's confirmed monkeypox cases are in zip codes 77006 and 77007, according to the city’s monkeypox dashboard.

Those areas include parts of the Washington Corridor and Montrose.

"This is not limited to any one population or gender or gender identity or sexual orientation,” said AIDS Foundation Houston chief health officer Jeffrey Campbell.

While men who have sex with men have made up most confirmed cases thus far, Campbell said there are lessons from the origins of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

"And that’s what I don’t want for the gay community," said Campbell. "Is that we have to live with another stigma on our backs.”

Monkeypox is a totally different virus that is very rarely fatal.

But Campbell and others said lowering your guard or never raising it is the last thing you should do when it comes to any communicable disease.

"And end yup, you know, contracting the virus,” said Campbell.

Public health officials continue to preach personal responsibility when it comes to risk factors in addition to education.

I’m told this ⤵️ may change soon based on a new shipment of #monkeypox vaccine on the way to Houston. Latest beginning on @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 https://t.co/r2a0oHpqjt — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 29, 2022

There’s simply not enough monkeypox vaccine to immunize everyone interested in getting it or even those who may be at greater risk.

"The county judge, Lina Hidalgo, and myself asked for the CDC and the state to be providing us with more vaccines," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday.

The same day the letter was sent, the Houston Health Department learned the U.S. would be providing Houston and Harris County with nearly 17,000 doses over the next week or so.

"It’s my hope that we will be getting them soon," said Turner. "I won’t say today, but they will be coming in before August 8th.”