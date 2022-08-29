Monkeypox case reported at school in north Houston, IDEA Public Schools confirms

The case was reported at IDEA Hardy and IDEA officials say they'll notify anyone who may have been exposed.

The case was reported at IDEA Hardy on Little York. We are working to find out if the CDC has confirmed it.

They didn't say if the case involved a student or a staff member and no other details were released. They provided the following statement.

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is a top priority. A case of monkeypox has recently been reported at IDEA Hardy and we are working closely with Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to identify and offer guidance to anyone who may have been exposed. IDEA Hardy's facility staff conducted a deep cleaning of all spaces and wiped down classrooms and frequently touched surfaces as well as provided additional cleaning supplies for disinfection. We will continue to keep families informed of the virus and practice our health safety procedures across all campuses."

So far, there have been no reports of the virus in Texas children. A "presumptive positive" case in a Harris County child earlier this month turned out to be a false alarm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a few cases among children across the United States.

As of Friday, Harris County reported 533 of the 1,426 confirmed cases in Texas. The Harris County number includes 427 cases reported by Houston Health Department.

The entire Houston region has reported a total of 596 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.