Brazoria County reports first monkeypox case

The individual is isolated in their home, county officials confirmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazoria County confirmed its first case of monkeypox Monday.

According to health officials, the individual is isolated in their home.

No other details about the person was given.

Monkeypox cases are on the rise across Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 183 cases as of July 25

Across the Houston region, which includes dozens of counties, there were 51 cases as of July 25.

How does monkeypox spread?

The disease, which can cause a serious skin rash, appears to be spreading largely via direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids like saliva.

It can also be transmitted with prolonged face-to-face contact via respiratory droplets.

Pregnant women can transmit the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

At this time, it's not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids. However, the DSHS says the majority of Texas cases, so far, involve men who've had sex with other men.

Monkeypox symptoms

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters; the rash often appears first on the face and/or inside the mouth and then on other parts of the body.

Anyone who develops a rash should avoid direct contact with others and contact their health care provider as soon as possible for the next steps.

Until the rash is completely healed, you can spread the virus.

Is monkeypox deadly?

Infections with the strain of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak—the West African strain—are rarely fatal. Over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.