First monkeypox case confirmed in Houston, city health department says; threat remains low

Monkeypox is rare and it typically begins as a flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department today announced a confirmed monkeypox infection in a Houston resident who had recently traveled internationally.

It's the first case of monkeypox confirmed here and only the second known case in Texas.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on May 20.



The Houston patient developed symptoms after returning from a trip and is experiencing a mild illness, according to the health department. The resident didn’t require hospitalization and is isolating at home.

No other details were released because of privacy laws.

Epidemiologists with the health department will reach out to people who had direct close contact with the person while infectious.



Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. One to three days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops -- often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

The threat of monkeypox to Houston remains low. Monkeypox is rare and doesn’t spread easily between people without close, personal, skin-to-skin contact.



It also can spread from person to person through prolonged face-to-face contact or close contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.

Contact with items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the rash or body fluids is another way monkeypox spreads.



The illness lasts two to four weeks. It can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The only other confirmed case in Texas was a Dallas man who had traveled to Berlin, Germany and then to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

When he began reporting symptoms there he refused to isolate and returned to Texas anyway, according to health officials in Mexico. He reportedly returned to Dallas on June 4.