We sat down with author and health coach Suzy Harmon at “The Egg & I” in Addison to ask how we can eat more mindfully when we all seem starved for time.

1. Take a moment for gratitude: Harmon said this makes a difference in how you receive your meal.

“There’s so much happening on [a] simple plate. A farmer had to care for the chickens who provided the eggs; the avocados came from somewhere else; someone made the bread; someone cut the bread," she said. "There's a little lemon here that grew on a tree that someone planted. I think the more people start [noticing] this, the more they don't resent the cooking so much.”

2. Slow down! Even if you don’t have an hour to eat, chewing more can minimize problems like bloating and acid reflux.

“Try to teach people to chew until your food is completely liquid," she said. "Put your fork down between bites. There's signaling that takes place between our stomach and our brain. Our stomach sends a signal to our brain like, ‘Hey I'm full now!’ That takes a good 20 minutes.”

To make yourself slow down, Harmon suggests using chop sticks, or switching your utensils to the non-dominant hand.

3. Where you eat matters. If you’re stressed, your body won’t absorb nutrients as well as if you’re calm.

“You are definitely taking in the energy around you," she said. "That's why eating while you're on the phone or standing up… you're taking all of that in.”

Harmon recommends to ditch your stained microwave plastics. Use real plates, a table cloth, maybe a flower. And if you must eat in your car, at least roll down the windows for fresh air and turn up some tunes.

4. Take small sips of room temperature water between bites. No ice!

“Cold water constricts the blood vessels in your stomach and just makes it harder to digest," she said.

While Harmon said this may not be scientifically proven, many of her clients have found relief from digestive distress by switching from ice water to room temperature.

5. Use smaller plates. If you’re at a restaurant, ask for one. Or ask for a to-go box for half the meal.

“If you eat from a smaller plate, you could actually eat less but you feel like, ‘Oh, I ate the whole plate!’ It's kind of a mental thing.”

