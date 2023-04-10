How to combat midlife insomnia

Insomnia peaks midlife for many people. It may be related to anxiety, but hormonal and physical changes during that stage of life make it harder to sleep too.

HOUSTON — There’s nothing better than waking up after a good night of sleep, but a lot of things can get in the way of that.

Experts say sleep changes are common for people when they hit middle age.

Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula, a sleep neurologist with UTHealth Houston and TIRR Memorial Hermann, said insomnia peaks in midlife for many people.

“Mainly because of work-related stresses, family-related stresses. You start to take care of multiple generations, maybe not just one,” said Dr. Tallavajhula, the medical director of the Neurological Sleep Medicine Center at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Hormonal and physical changes during that stage of life also make it harder to sleep.

“There’s also weight gain. That itself leads to obstructive sleep apnea, which leads to frequently interrupted sleep. That means you wake up tired and you don’t function as well in the daytime,” she explained.

Sleep issues are often related to anxiety. She said there are changes you can make to get some shut-eye. You can practice good sleep hygiene, reduce screen time, change sleep positions, or take over-the-counter sleep aids.

If it is a chronic problem that lasts longer than three months, she recommends seeking help from a medical professional.