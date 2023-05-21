Mental health expo held in Houston to raise awareness in underserved Black communities

"I'm hoping that it breaks the stigma and it lets the community know that there are clinicians that look like them and they are available."

HOUSTON — For Mental Health Awareness Month, different agencies and organizations joined forces to provide resources to people in Black communities in Houston.

A Black mental health expo was held on Sunday in an effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"Working in crisis that people of color are underserved in the area of mental health," Camecia Clark said.

Clark works with LPC Serenity Counseling Services and said she knows there's a need within the Black community.

"I'm hoping it has a huge impact. I'm hoping that it breaks the stigma and it lets the community know that there are clinicians that look like them and they are available to provide them the services that they need," Clark said.

Some within the Houston Police Department's victim services were also there to help guide crime victims who struggle with mental health after traumatic experiences.

"This helps me to be able to, you know, give better avenues on resources to these victims that come in who may need mental health assistance or any other type of assistance," Norquinta Goodall said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, being subjected to racism, discrimination and inequity can significantly affect a person's mental health. Despite the needs, only one in three Black adults with mental illnesses receive treatment.

"An event like this allows us to come in there to see that, hey, I'm not alone and there are resources that are available for me," Cshala Davis said.

When it comes to getting help, organizers at the event said it can be seen as a sign of weakness to some in the Black community. The groups are trying to change that by connecting people to the services they need.

"It's so prevalent that we don't think we need help as far as counseling services. So, I'm here to tell these folks that we do and it is OK to get help," HPD Hiram Clarke Storefront Association President Bruce Allen said.