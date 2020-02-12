Memorial Hermann ending most in-person visits to patients starting Thursday

There will be limited exceptions to the new rule, including letting people visit woman in labor, children and those in hospice care.

HOUSTON — Starting Thursday, Memorial Hermann Health System is ending most in-person visits for patients’ families and friends until further notice.

Exceptions include:

One adult (18 and over) visitor for laboring women.

One adult visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients.

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.

One visitor for patients receiving emergency care.

One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors will be required to clear a health screening and wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask at all times. Most hospital visits will move to online only with iPads on standby for patients who need them.