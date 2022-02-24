Memorial Hermann, Blue Cross Blue Shield in standoff that could affect your insurance coverage

After February 28, BCBSTX may no longer provide coverage for Memorial Hermann locations or with affiliated non-contracted Memorial Hermann doctors.

HOUSTON — If your health insurance is with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, you need to read this.

BCBSTX is currently in a contract dispute with Memorial Hermann that appears to be going down to the wire.

If both sides don't come to an agreement by then, tens of thousands of patients could be forced to change doctors or get stuck footing the bill beginning March 1.

"This means that claims for services incurred on March 1, 2022 or later from a Memorial Hermann provider may be treated as out-of-network," BCBSTX said in a statement. "Out-of-network services can be significantly more expensive, and we recommend you stay within the HealthSelectSM network to keep your costs as low as possible."

There are approximately 3,000 physicians affiliated with Memorial Hermann, so check with your doctor's office if you're not sure. It would also affect more than 265 Memorial Hermann hospitals, facilities, and clinics.

Emergency care would not be impacted, according to both sides.

What Memorial Hermann patients can do

Memorial Hermann has the following advice for patients on its website.

Call BCBSTX through the Member Services phone number on the back of your plan ID card. Let them know that it is important you maintain in-network access to Memorial Hermann’s network of providers and facilities to ensure you have options when it comes to your healthcare.

If you receive health insurance from your employer, speak with your benefits manager. Ask about the potential of alternative health plans that maintain in-network access to Memorial Hermann facilities and providers.

If you are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, you may be eligible to switch health plans through March 31, 2022. Contact your broker, consult with a trusted family member, or visit this website to review available plan options inclusive of access to Memorial Hermann.

Here are answers to some other frequently asked questions from Memorial Hermann.

Will my upcoming appointments be covered?

"After February 28, BCBSTX will no longer provide authorization for services to be performed at a Memorial Hermann location or with affiliated non-contracted Memorial Hermann physicians, if applicable. Please contact the BCBSTX number on the back of your Member ID Card for additional information regarding available providers."

What if I am pregnant or have another ongoing condition?

"State-mandated continuity of care provisions must be followed," Memorial Hermann says on its website. "BCBSTX requires a continuity of care request form be completed by its members in order to confirm eligibility and approval for in-network coverage.

"If you have a BCBS plan from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Montana or Illinois you may access the continuity of care request form here. These forms should be faxed to the number on the form. BCBSTX may then reach out to you or your physician for more information. We will work with BCBSTX to streamline requests as the volume of services warrant.

"If you have a BCBS plan from any other state, please call the Member Services number on the back of your insurance ID card for further instruction."

Will I be notified about upcoming appointments?

"A representative from Memorial Hermann will be in contact with you and your physician to confirm any scheduled services and the desire or not to utilize BCBSTX coverage," according to the website.

"If you wish to cancel your currently scheduled service set for March 1, 2022 or after, please either call the same number for scheduling, as may be available, or contact your physician's office for direction. We urge continued communication with your physician as well to ensure they are aware of any concerns."

What are out of network and out of pocket costs?

Memorial Hermann says you can check the potential costs on this patient estimator tool available, which includes self-pay information. You can also contact their Central Pricing Office at (832) 658-6455 for more detailed information or email them at centralpricingoffice@memorialhermann.org.

What if I need to transfer my records?

Memorial Hermann has existing processes for patients to request copies of their medical records or have their medical records transferred to another healthcare provider. This link will take you to the Memorial Hermann Release of Information webpage where you will find information on how to:

obtain a copy of your medical records;

transfer your medical records to another health care provider;

request a copy of your radiology images; and/or

request a copy of your itemized bill.

Memorial Hermann statement:

"Memorial Hermann is negotiating with BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (BCBSTX) for new agreements that cover the care we deliver to patients who have commercial and Medicare Advantage BCBSTX health plans. The current agreements expire after February 28, 2022.

For more than 15 years, we have had a routine negotiation process in place with BCBSTX, but BCBSTX now has expressed a desire to remove in-network access to Memorial Hermann providers from its networks. This isn’t right.

For now, patients can and should continue to seek care from Memorial Hermann providers and facilities through February 28, 2022. But if our agreements expire, you may lose in-network access to approximately 3,000 affiliated Memorial Hermann physicians across our 265+ locations throughout Greater Houston, effective March 1, 2022.

Call BCBSTX through the Member Services phone number on the back of your plan ID card. Let them know that it is important you maintain in-network access to Memorial Hermann’s network of providers and facilities to ensure you have options when it comes to your healthcare.

If you receive health insurance from your employer, speak with your benefits manager. Ask about the potential of alternative health plans that maintain in-network access to Memorial Hermann facilities and providers.

If you are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, you may be eligible to switch health plans through March 31, 2022. Contact your broker, consult with a trusted family member, or visit https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/#/?lang=en&year=2022 to review available plan options inclusive of access to Memorial Hermann."

BCBSTX statement:

"We want you to know that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is in the process of discussing new contracts with Memorial Hermann hospitals, surgery centers and affiliated doctors and health care professionals. This is a normal process, and we are working with Memorial Hermann to negotiate a new contract.



However, if Memorial Hermann and BCBSTX do not reach an agreement before March 1, 2022, Memorial Hermann will no longer participate in your network. This means that claims for services incurred on March 1, 2022 or later from a Memorial Hermann provider may be treated as out-of-network. Out-of-network services can be significantly more expensive, and we recommend you stay within the HealthSelectSM network to keep your costs as low as possible. Emergency services will continue to be covered at the in-network benefit level.



If an agreement is not reached after March 1, 2022 and you choose to continue to use Memorial Hermann providers for non-emergency care, eligible services might be reimbursed at the out-of-network benefit level, which may be at a much higher out-of-pocket cost to you. You might be responsible for out-of-network costs that exceed the amount the plan pays for out-of-network services and your cost responsibility can be significant.



If you have an approved authorization at Memorial Hermann for services scheduled after March 1, 2022, or need additional information, call a BCBSTX Personal Health Assistant toll-free at (800) 252-8039 (TTY:711), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT.



A BCBSTX Personal Health Assistant can help:

check the status of your prior authorization,

work with you and your provider find a facility in your network and

assist with any questions or concerns you have.

To find in-network doctors or hospitals: