HOUSTON — The merger between Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health has been discontinued, according to the hospital.

Back in October, the boards of both health systems signed a letter of intent to merge into a massive combined system.

Both were founded as faith-based organizations and share similar missions and values.

However, Tuesday morning Memorial Hermann said the merger will no longer take place as the two systems are "capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time."

Memorial Hermann issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems. Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations.

Baylor Scott & White also sent out the same statement Tuesday morning.

Together, the two systems include 68 hospital campuses, more than 1,100 care delivery sites, nearly 14,000 employed, independent and academic physicians and two health plans; and they currently record nearly 10 million patient encounters annually.

