HOUSTON — Do you know someone who has Type O positive blood?
The MD Anderson Cancer Center says their cancer patients are in urgent need of O-positive red blood cells.
They are asking anyone able to visit one of their three blood donor centers to donate.
According to their website, MD Anderson cancer patients require approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets every day.
Where to donate:
Blood Donor Center - Holly Hall
2555 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX 77054
Hours:
- Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday-Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Blood Donor Center - Main Building
Floor 2, near Elevator D
1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030
Hours:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday: Closed
Parking will be validated upon request for Garages 2 and 10.
Blood Donor Center - Mays Clinic
Floor 2, near The Tree Sculpture
1220 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030
Hours:
- Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Parking will be validated upon request for Mays Clinic Garage.
