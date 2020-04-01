HOUSTON — Do you know someone who has Type O positive blood?

The MD Anderson Cancer Center says their cancer patients are in urgent need of O-positive red blood cells.

They are asking anyone able to visit one of their three blood donor centers to donate.

According to their website, MD Anderson cancer patients require approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets every day.

Where to donate:

Blood Donor Center - Holly Hall

2555 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX 77054

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Blood Donor Center - Main Building

Floor 2, near Elevator D

1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030

Hours:

Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Parking will be validated upon request for Garages 2 and 10.

Blood Donor Center - Mays Clinic

Floor 2, near The Tree Sculpture

1220 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parking will be validated upon request for Mays Clinic Garage.

