HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video aired on June 25, 2019.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has been released from the hospital after a stroke scare.

RELATED: 'Mattress Mack' recovering after stroke scare

The Gallery Furniture owner posted a video Tuesday from St. Luke’s Hospital where he described a tingling in his arm, leg and face which may have indicated a mini stroke and gave out his cell phone number for people to call.

"My customers are my life," he told KHOU 11 from his hospital room. "Last night I was having a numbness in my face and in my arm, and you know the signs of a stroke are F.A.S.T.: face, arm, speech, get to the hospital fast," he said.

McIngvale's had mini strokes before and knew he needed to act fast.

"If you have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, don't say it's going to pass. Check it out. It's much better to be safe than sorry," he said.