A British man who went to the hospital for a regular endoscopy ended up getting circumcised due to a mix-up, according to multiple reports.

Terry Brazier, 70, went to Leicester Royal Infirmary where he was mistaken for another patient by hospital staff, reported The Daily Star.

He told the newspaper he was distracted while talking to staff members so he didn’t notice that he was getting the wrong procedure.

He told The Daily Star it was “a real surprise.”

Medical Director Andrew Furlong issued the following statement: "We remain deeply and genuinely sorry that this mistake occurred, and I would like to take this opportunity to once again apologize to Mr. Brazier."

Brazier was reportedly paid more than $20,000 USD for the error, reported 9News in Australia.

“Whilst money can never undo what happened, we hope this payment provides some compensation."

