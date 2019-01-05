The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just approved a new drug to help you lose weight. But how does it work? Let’s connect the dots.

We’ve been here before – a drug company announces they have a magic pill to shed pounds but it turns there are crazy side effects that make it a lot less magical.

This pill is called Plenity and is technically a medical device. The capsule is taken with water before lunch and dinner. The pill releases thousands of particles in the stomach that absorb water and grow. That makes you feel full, hopefully leading you to eat less.

Scientist say the drug is a game changer because it’s the first one to suppress appetite without affecting the central nervous system.

But what about the side effects? Mostly gastrointestinal disorders. And the payoff is not overwhelming.

Testing found it resulted in 6.4 percent weight loss in a group of 223 patients. But for so many people struggling to lose weight it does offer new hope.

Plenity is expected to be available for the general public next year. No word yet on cost.

