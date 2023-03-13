The 22-year-old is on life support and her family is trying to get her back to the United States.

ATHENS, Ga. — It was a normal day for a University of Georgia senior as she and her friends were spending their final spring break in Cabo San Lucas. Until Friday morning when she started to get a headache.

Friends of Liza Burke said she went back to her hotel room after complaining about the pain during breakfast. When her friends couldn't wake her up, they called for help.

The 22-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which caused her brain to hemorrhage, her parents told 11Alive from the hospital in Mexico.

Now she's on life support and they are trying to get her back to the United States where she'll go to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

They are hopeful they can fly out this evening. In order to successfully travel, doctors must put in a temporary pace maker.

According to the Mayo Clinic, AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that irregularly connects arteries and veins, disrupting blood flow and oxygen circulation.

"So many people have reached out wanting to help which is a testament to how many people Liza has touched," Jennifer Ritter wrote on Burke's online fundraising page. "She is genuine, dynamic, playful and fierce. She has so much left to give to the world."

More than 1,000 people have already donated nearly $100,000 to the fundraiser as of Monday.

