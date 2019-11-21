HOUSTON — *The above video was originally published Feb. 9, 2019*

Harris County is filing a lawsuit against three insulin manufacturers and four pharmaceutical benefit managers, the Harris County Attorney's Office announced.

The lawsuit accuses the manufacturers and benefit managers of an insulin pricing scheme.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the State District Court, names the three largest manufacturers of insulin—Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi—and the largest pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBMs)—Aetna Rx, CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx—as part of a price-fixing scheme that has resulted in record profits for these companies.

The manufacturers and benefit managers were "engaging in a price-fixing conspiracy to raise the price of insulin and other diabetic treatments," the lawsuit alleges.

"This scheme is costing Harris County millions of dollars for health care for both its employees and their dependents and for inmates in the county jail," Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan said in a statement. “This scheme has resulted in record profits for these insulin manufacturers and PBMs. But it has also made insulin unaffordable for many who rely on this life-saving drug. It has created an immense financial burden for employers and governmental entities.”

The lawsuit claims that as a direct result of this alleged conspiracy, Harris County has been overcharged millions of dollars for the insulin and other diabetes medications, according to Ryan's statement.

