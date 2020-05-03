HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As flu season wraps up, one Houston area school district is seeing how well they survived the virus.

And this year, Klein ISD has done quite well, all thanks to a new device that’s taking direct aim at the virus.

At Klein Cain High School, hundreds of students stroll the halls, eat at the tables and sit at the desks every day. But while they study, bacteria spreads, cultivating a common fear – the flu.

"We go above and beyond to keep students in their seats where they belong," Asst. Director of Plant Operations Curtis Parks said.

But Klein ISD is doing something to fight it.

They bought new devices – guns, that seem straight out of Star Wars. But instead of blasting "Rebels," they discharge disinfectant.

“We use them on an everyday and nightly basis," Parks said.

MORE SAFE & SOUND

The chemical concoction inside can eliminate not only the flu, but staph infection and norovirus as well.

But with flu their primary focus, imagine they’re excitement learning it’s nearly vanquished this year’s virus.

“Since we’ve implemented this device, we’ve had a reduction of 75 percent of flu outbreaks throughout our entire district," Parks said.

Plus, what normally took hours to clean is now done in minutes.

They clean the weight room, bathrooms and cafeteria after every school day.

“We disinfect these areas on a nightly basis, as well as our pre-K, our kindergarten rooms, our special education rooms," Parks said.

The classrooms and everywhere else, they clean twice a week, bringing the high school to hospital-grade clean.

It’s a device that’s not just keeping the virus out of school, it’s keeping the students in.

As for coronavirus, Klein ISD says COVID-19 isn’t officially on the list of virus the device can kill, but the manufacturer said it does eliminate other Coronaviruses. It just hasn't been time to test for COVID-19 yet.

Protexus, the maker of the devices, will do testing for COVID-19 effectiveness when possible, but they are confident that their solution will also kill COVID-19.

MORE FROM #HTOWNRUSH

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter