Kids are at higher risk of catching the flu

HOUSTON — This year’s flu season is almost here, and it could bring its own set of challenges as health experts continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jill Weatherhead, assistant professor of infectious diseases and tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, urges people, especially children, to get the flu vaccine.

She said while it won’t provide any protection against COVID-19, it may help keep you and your family healthy.

“Flu season really starts to pick in terms of community transmission in October and November,” Dr. Weatherhead said. “It’s critical that we are really getting the message out there that vaccination and prevention is going to be a main mitigation factor to reduce illnesses within children, reduce hospitalizations and reduce deaths.”

Dr. Weatherhead said it’s not unusual to see flu cases start to pop up right now. She said both coronavirus and the flu are transmitted through respiratory droplets, so this year’s flu season will be affected by efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 like social distancing and wearing masks.

“As long as we continue with those measures against COVID-19 we could actually see fewer cases of influenza because we’re taking those measures to reduce COVID-19,” she said.

Dr. Weatherhead said kids are considered high risk when it comes to influenza. She encourages all kids six months and older to get the flu shot before the end of October.

“The reason is because it takes your body about two weeks to develop an adequate immune response to that vaccine," Dr. Weatherhead said.