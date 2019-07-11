Three years after Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas parted ways, a new multi-year agreement has been reached, the clinic announced Wednesday.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic enabling us to offer their coordinated care to our members," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president, BCBSTX. "The contract reflects our mutual commitment to meeting the needs of our members and their patients. Kelsey-Seybold's model of care aligns with our resolve to contract with providers that embrace a high-quality, value-based, collaborative and holistic approach to care for their patients and our members while working to reduce overall health care costs."

Kelsey-Seybold will be in-network for the following plans:

Blue Essentials HMOSM

Blue Choice PPO

"We are excited to be in-network with BCBSTX and offer our proven model of Accountable Care to patients, families, and employers in the region. Our physicians, and clinic staff look forward to welcoming BCBSTX health plan members beginning January 1 at our expanding network of multispecialty care locations," said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. "At Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, our Accountable Care model is delivering value by increasing access to care, improving quality and patient satisfaction, and directing care to appropriate settings, which helps to lower the total medical cost."

