HOUSTON — Debris on a street is clear evidence of property damage. But the emotional toll a flood takes on people like Patricia Mendoza of northeast Houston isn’t as tangible.

"It's hard for me," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said she’s suffered damage more than once on top of recently losing her 86-year-old mother.

"And it's hard for me when it's just me, by myself," Mendoza said. "Me and my nephew trying to make it."

Red Cross volunteers, who have been manning recovery centers since Imelda struck, report an increase in people reaching out for mental health assistance. They said it may be because there have been so many back-to-back disasters in our area.

"There have been people that will say things like, 'I can’t take it anymore. I’m done,'” said Red Cross volunteer Judy Nicholson.

Nicholson is on the agency's disaster mental health team. It's made up of licensed counselors.

Nicholson said many clients just need someone to listen.

"Somebody to bear witness to their tragedy," Nicholson said. "That is common worldwide. That is what helps people get through, believe it or not, to the next step.”

In many cases, flood victims who may not qualify for monetary assistance at least end up with something that helps them cope.

"And we try to help them find out what it is they have inside them to just do the next thing and the next thing,” Nicholson said.

Among Mendoza’s next steps was to reach out to the Red Cross as she continues her recovery.

“I just have to start over. That’s it," Mendoza said. "And see if they can give me some help.”

The Red Cross has spiritual counselors in addition to the mental health team.

Find out more about available services here.

Find out more about World Mental Health Day here.

