HOUSTON — University of Houston researchers discovered the 27HC cell increases your body fat, even if you don't eat a high-fat diet.

Ironically, the main function of the 27HC molecule is to reduce excess cholesterol. But, if you have too much it, it reacts the same way as being on a high-fat diet.

Researchers hope their discovery will help lead to new weight loss treatments.

“We hope to develop a new therapeutic approach toward modulating 27HC levels to treat cholesterol and/or estrogen receptor-mediated diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, cancer and metabolic diseases,” said Michihisa Umetani, whose lab is part of the UH Center for Nuclear Receptors and Cell Signaling.

The long term goal is to find out if they can develop something to lower 27HC in the blood.

The University of Houston said there’s still more that needs to be done.

